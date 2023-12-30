Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PW opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

