Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.