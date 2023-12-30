Private Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

