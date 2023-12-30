Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.