Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %

Novartis stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

