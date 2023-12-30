Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.56.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

