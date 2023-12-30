Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CL shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.