Prom (PROM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00012680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $97.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,059.73 or 0.99905734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012359 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00190170 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.39019078 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,815,953.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

