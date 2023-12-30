ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 675,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 732,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

ProShares Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Dow30

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

