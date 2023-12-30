Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

