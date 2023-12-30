Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

