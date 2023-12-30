QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in December

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QHSLab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. QHSLab has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.