QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in December

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

QHSLab Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. QHSLab has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

