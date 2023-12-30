Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00015156 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $64.54 million and approximately $9,360.22 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.40676741 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,711.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

