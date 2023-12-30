Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period.

NYSE:LDP opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

