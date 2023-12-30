Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,053,000 after buying an additional 9,855,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,723,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after purchasing an additional 802,309 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

