Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,574 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RCD opened at $47.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $533.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

