Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.