Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,237 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375,889 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.08 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

