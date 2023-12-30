Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.60. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

