Raymond James Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $15.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

