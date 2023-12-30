Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.6%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50. 3,754,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 5,635,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $373,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.