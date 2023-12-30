Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.42. 6,688,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,539. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

