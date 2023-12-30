Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.95

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 1086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.18.

Recruit Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

