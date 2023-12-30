Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $12.78. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 122,004 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $193.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.29 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,110.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $371,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,864,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,661.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 80.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

