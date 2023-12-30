Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.02

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.02 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.98 ($0.29), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Redx Pharma Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.94. The company has a market cap of £85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.20 and a beta of -0.41.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

