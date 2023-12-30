Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.02. 188,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $166.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -777.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

