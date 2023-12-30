Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

