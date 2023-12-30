Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.32% of Rentokil Initial worth $59,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,017,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Rentokil Initial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

NYSE:RTO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

