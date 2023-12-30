Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 137,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,098,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. 236,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,587. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

