Reston Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,069. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.