Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 349,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

