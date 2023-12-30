Reston Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Reston Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.55. 6,939,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

