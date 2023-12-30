Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 5,091 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.