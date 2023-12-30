Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Invests $455,000 in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after buying an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,171,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

