Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up about 0.3% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 203.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 46,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $172.02 and a 52 week high of $218.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.30.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

