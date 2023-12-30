Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $35,247.23 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,427.88 or 1.00050039 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012291 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00196197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00164764 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $35,852.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

