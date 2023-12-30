Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Trading Down 3.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 50,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

