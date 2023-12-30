Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $2,516.95 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,516.95 or 0.05978575 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $28.16 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 562,992 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,940.94779924. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,528.7933345 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $33,255,768.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

