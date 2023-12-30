Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 4.8 %

RMCF opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 12,131 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,327,342.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 945,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,878.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $288,937 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.87% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

