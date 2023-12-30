Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Up 4.8 %
RMCF opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $5.99.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMCF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.