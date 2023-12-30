Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $131.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $139.22.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.