Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.56

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$122.56 and traded as high as C$134.38. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$134.04, with a volume of 1,617,554 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$121.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

