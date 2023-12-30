Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Avara Management Ltd Sells 41,729 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.