RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

