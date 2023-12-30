Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.22

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.22 and traded as high as C$45.40. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$45.09, with a volume of 107,716 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.36.

Russel Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.28.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.989418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Russel Metals

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston acquired 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In other news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

