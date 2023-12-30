Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,538 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock valued at $271,598,291. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $263.19 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $254.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.