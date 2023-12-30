Sapphire Price Tops $0.0197 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 99.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $31.06 million and $150,854.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,595,572,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,942,991 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

