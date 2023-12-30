Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.3% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

