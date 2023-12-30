Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

XEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

