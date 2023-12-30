Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.