Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after buying an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after buying an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.37. 818,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

